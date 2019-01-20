Young Athletes Reveal Additional Cases of Sexual Violence in Speed Skating

Photo : KBS News

A group of young South Korean skaters revealed Monday that there are five additional allegations of sexual violence in the speed skating community aside from allegations made by Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee.At a press conference, the group said one of the victims was molested by a former teaching assistant and current coach several times at a Korea National Sport University skating rink when she was a teenager.When the victim refused to give into the teaching assistant's demands, he is claimed to have retaliated by hurting her athletic performance during the national team selection process.The group accused Jun Myung-kyu, the former vice president of the Korea Skating Union and an influential figure in the skating community, of turning a blind eye to sexual violence in speed skating and covering up crimes committed by his aides.The skaters also called for a probe into all sexual abuse allegations and Jun for his role. They also called for a government inspection of the Korea National Sport University, which most of the perpetrators work for.Meanwhile, Jun held a press conference of his own Monday, where he denied being aware of any of the incidents involving physical and sexual violence.The allegations come after Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee claimed her former coach Cho Jae-beom raped and sexually molested her.Cho was previously found guilty of physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and early last year and was sentenced to ten months in prison in September.