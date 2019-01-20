US Ambassador to S. Korea Reportedly Demands Seoul's Increased Cost-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris reportedly asked Seoul to drastically increase its contribution to stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to government sources on Tuesday, Harris met with South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong late last month, where he also emphasized striving for an early deal on the new terms of the bilateral Special Measures Agreement.The two allies failed to agree on the new terms before the previous five-year agreement expired on December 31st, reportedly after the U.S. demanded South Korea increase its cost-sharing to one-point-two billion U.S. dollars under a one-year deal.Under the previous agreement, Seoul's share in 2018 was set at around 856 million dollars, which is about half of the total cost.The local daily Dong-A Ilbo also reported Tuesday that Harris mentioned carrying out the two sides' mutual defense treaty in a different way if the contribution was not increased, suggesting the U.S. would consider reducing its forces on the peninsula.