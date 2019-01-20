Japan Hopes to Continue Security Cooperation with Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese government spokesman said Tuesday that while Japan has decided to suspend talks with South Korea over the military radar dispute, it wishes to continue security cooperation.In a regular briefing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was asked about Tokyo's position regarding South Korea's expressed regret over Japan's decision to halt discussions on the radar issue.He claimed that Seoul did not accept the proposal for both sides to provide evidence, and that it's difficult to continue talks in such a situation.But the Japanese official hoped for continued cooperation related to security, saying that it's important for Japan to continue communication with defense authorities in Washington and Seoul over various issues such as North Korea.On Monday, Japan's Defense Ministry revealed two audio files as fresh evidence to back its claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft during an incident last month.It also unilaterally declared it would suspend talks with Seoul on the radar dispute.Seoul's Defense Ministry immediately expressed regret over Japan's decision, adding that Japan's claim about the Korean warship has not been objectively corroborated.