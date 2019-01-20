Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.32%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell six-point-84 points, or point-32 percent, on Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-117-point-77.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing one-point-07 points, or point-15 percent. It closed the day at 694-point-55.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-five won.