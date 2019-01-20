Group to Seek Solution to Discord Over Ride-Sharing Launched

Photo : YONHAP News

A body formed to reach a solution to social discord over a local IT giant's entry into the commercial ride-sharing market was launched Tuesday.Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo, government carpool task force chief Jeon Hyun-heui, Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, representatives from four taxi organizations and the head of Kakao Mobility attended the inaugural meeting of the new body.Kakao Mobility, the transportation unit of Kakao Corp, is the creator of a ride-sharing app that has sparked fierce resistance from taxi drivers.During Tuesday's meeting, Hong said they will have to find ways to revamp the taxi industry and improve working conditions of taxi drivers.Hong then mentioned the DP and the government's proposed abolition of the money drivers have to return to taxi companies and adoption of a monthly salary system for drivers.A taxi industry representative said issues surrounding the carpool service should first be resolved before the participants can discuss ways to improve the taxi industry in general.Kakao Mobility CEO Jung Joo-hwan urged the government to streamline red tape so that the taxi industry and his company's innovative platform technologies can coexist.The participants plan to discuss limiting the hours of commercial ride-sharing services and reforming the taxi operation and salary system to get parliamentary approval for related bills during next month's extraordinary session.