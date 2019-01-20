Seoul Shared Information on Radar Spat with US

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Defense Ministry says it has sufficiently shared with the United States information relating to the military radar dispute with Japan.On whether the U.S. had mediated or expressed its stance regarding the radar dispute, a senior ministry official told reporters Tuesday that he had no knowledge of a U.S. mediating role.Another Defense Ministry official also affirmed there was no U.S. mediation.Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo, meanwhile, said that if Tokyo is determined to shed light on the truth, it should respond to dialogue.Following Japan's decision Monday to suspend talks with South Korea on the radar controversy, Japanese media reported that Washington may have requested the move in an effort to prevent friction between its two Asian allies from escalating.