Minbyun Seeks Additional Forced Labor Lawsuit Against Japanese Firm

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group says it will seek an additional lawsuit against a Japanese firm on behalf of victims of Japan's wartime forced labor who have yet to take legal action.Lawyers for a Democratic Society or Minbyun in Korean said Tuesday that it will file another suit against Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Corporation, and an introductory briefing session will be held Friday for those who wish to join the litigation.The briefing is open to victims who were forced to work at Nippon Steel's steel mill during the 1940s. In case a victim is deceased, bereaved family members can attend.The Public Interest and Human Rights Litigation Center of Minbyun also said that it will take phone calls and e-mails for applications and related inquiries through early March.