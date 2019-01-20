Court to Decide Detainment of Fmr. Top Court Chief and Aide Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

A court decision on the detainment of former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae for his involvement in the judicial power abuse scandal will be made as early as Wednesday.The Seoul Central District Court says the prosecution's request for Yang's arrest warrant will be reviewed by judge Myeong Jae-kwon starting 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.A former prosecutor who became a judge in 2009, Myeong had issued warrants to search and seize Yang's vehicle and homes and the offices of other former justices, but rejected a request to arrest former justice Ko Young-han last month.The prosecution's request for a warrant to detain the former justice and Yang's key aide Park Byong-dae will also be reviewed by judge Heo Kyeong-ho on Wednesday.Both Yang and Park are accused of interfering in politically sensitive trials to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for Yang's push to establish a new court of appeals and drawing up a blacklist of judges critical of his policies.They will await the court decision at a detention facility.