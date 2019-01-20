Sanctions Waiver Procedure for Inter-Korean Road Survey Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

A government official has confirmed that procedures are under way to exempt global sanctions on North Korea to enable an inter-Korean inspection of roads inside North Korea.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a Unification Ministry official in Seoul said a sanctions waiver process is under way related to the joint Korean road survey.South Korea recently applied for sanctions relief in order to bring equipment into North Korea necessary for the road inspection.The request was made to the UN Security Council after Seoul discussed it with the U.S. during bilateral working group talks on North Korea.The Security Council is reportedly reviewing the waiver request.Once granted, South Korea is expected to finalize a timetable for the road survey through talks with the North.The Unification Ministry official said the two Koreas were discussing details such as the size of the inspection team.The two Koreas conducted a joint survey of the Gyeongui Line highway in North Korea last August but only held an onsite examination of the Donghae Line highway without the use of equipment.Last month, the Koreas held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project to connect cross-border railways and roads.