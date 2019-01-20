Moon to Give Lunar New Year Presents to 10,000 People

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to give presents to patriots, members of social minorities and others ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the presidential office, around ten-thousand people will receive presents that consists of five regional food items, including pine tree liquor from Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province and oil-and-honey pastries from Boeun, North Chungcheong Province.In a New Year’s card to be sent together with the present, the president notes the upcoming centennial of the March First Independence Movement against the Japanese colonial rule and the establishment of the provisional Korean government in China.Moon also expresses resolve to make a peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula where everyone lives well, vowing to make this year the beginning for a new century. He also promised to work hard for the livelihood of the public.