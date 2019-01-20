Human Rights Watchdog to Probe Sexual Abuse in Elite Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s human rights watchdog says it is going to launch a special probe into the country’s elite sports community amid swirling accusations of national coaches sexually abusing their trainees.National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Choi Young-ae held a press conference on Tuesday, announcing their plan to create a special team of inspectors to investigate professional coaching staff, sports administrators and athletes.The commission said over the last ten years, many voices have continuously expressed alarm over the serious issues of physical and sexual violence in elite sports, but efforts made thus far to deal with the situation have been ineffective.The watchdog vowed to conduct inspections on a bigger scale than before.