Qatar Ruler to Visit S. Korea for Summit with Moon

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will make a two-day official visit to South Korea from Sunday.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced on Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit meeting and luncheon with the Qatari ruler next Monday.The two leaders are expected to discuss specific measures to substantiate bilateral cooperation.Their agenda could include securing business opportunities for South Korean firms to participate in Qatari infrastructure projects ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the Middle Eastern country.Diversifying areas of cooperation beyond the economy into health, medical services, agro-fishery industry and education will also likely be discussed.