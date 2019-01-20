S. Korean Prosecutors Indict 2 US Soldiers on Drug Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Two American soldiers will stand trial in a South Korean court on charges of smuggling and selling drugs to locals.The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office said it arrested and indicted a 37-year-old senior master sergeant and a 43-year-old technical sergeant, both from the U.S. Air Base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, for violating local law concerning narcotics management.According to the prosecutors, the men are suspected of selling three million won worth of drugs, including liquid marijuana, smuggled into the country via military mail for two months from September of last year.A South Korean woman, identified as a 27-year-old student at a U.S. college, was also indicted without arrest for helping distribute the drugs.Provincial police, who took over the case from the prosecution, also booked a 32-year-old Canadian English instructor for allegedly buying and selling some of the drugs.