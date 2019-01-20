Seoul Discusses Inter-Korean Projects, 2nd US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has reviewed the latest progress on joint declarations made during last year's inter-Korean summits.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, the committee on the implementation of the inter-Korean joint declarations held a third meeting on Tuesday to discuss follow-up plans on implementation.They reviewed the current situation concerning a prospective second summit between North Korea and the United States, including how the meeting is being arranged and Seoul's response.The committee also discussed a planned inter-Korean project to jointly commemorate the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.New Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min, who presided over the meeting, said compared to last year, he expects more dramatic changes to take place this year on the Korean Peninsula, adding they will be “very busy” in the first half.