Court to Decide Whether to Arrest Ex-Supreme Court Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

A court is set to decide on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae for his involvement in a judicial power abuse scandal.The prosecution's request for Yang's arrest warrant will be reviewed by judge Myeong Jae-kwon starting 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Seoul Central District Court.The court decision is likely to come late Wednesday or early Thursday.The prosecution's request for a warrant to detain Yang's key aide Park Byong-dae will also be reviewed by judge Heo Kyeong-ho on Wednesday.Both Yang and Park are accused of interfering in politically sensitive trials to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for Yang's push to establish a new court of appeals and of drawing up a blacklist of judges critical of his policies.They will await the court decision at a detention facility after the hearings.