[AFC Asian Cup 2019] S. Korea Beats Bahrain 2-1 to Reach Quarterfinals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Tuesday defeated Bahrain 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.Forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the opener in the first half, but Bahrain scored an equalizer in the second half.Defender Kim Jin-su headed in the winner 17 minutes into extra time for his first international goal at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as South Korea moves closer to capturing the cup for the first time in 59 years.In Friday's quarterfinals, South Korea will face Qatar, which knocked out Iraq after a 1-0 victory in the other round of 16 match on Tuesday.