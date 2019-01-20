Pompeo Expects 'Good Marker' with N. Korea by End February

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says much work remains on the path to achieving North Korea's denuclearization, but sees more progress by the end of next month when the second Washington-Pyongyang summit will be held.Pompeo made the comment while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via satellite link on Tuesday.[Sound bite: ​U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"There are many steps yet along the way towards achieving the denuclearization that was laid out in Singapore and in achieving the security and stability and peace on the peninsula that the two leaders agreed to as well. We're determined to work towards achieving that. I believe that the end of February we'll have another good marker along the way."Pompeo said last week's visit to Washington by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's close aide, Kim Yong-chol, yielded "further progress" in discussions, and the two sides also saw progress in their working-level talks held in Sweden over the weekend.He said U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart discussed some of the complicated issues related to achieving what the two leaders laid out last June in Singapore.