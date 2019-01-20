UN Sanctions Committee Approves Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea has granted sanctions exemptions for the shipment of humanitarian supplies to the communist country.According to the sanctions committee's Web site on Wednesday, the committee approved last Friday requests for sanctions exemptions by four humanitarian groups including the United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) and the Eugene Bell Foundation.UNICEF secured an exemption for 51 items worth 520-thousand dollars, including 40 televisions, 17 laptops and nine ambulances.Canada-based aid group First Steps and the U.S.-based nonprofit aid group Christian Friends of Korea also secured the UN's approval.It's the first sanctions exemption this year to be officially confirmed by the committee on its Web site.