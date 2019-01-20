Menu Content

Former Chief Justice Appears in Court for Detention Hearing

Write: 2019-01-23 10:39:00Update: 2019-01-23 11:49:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae appeared in court Wednesday morning to attend a detention hearing for his alleged involvement in a massive judicial power abuse scandal.

The prosecution's request for Yang's arrest warrant will be reviewed by judge Myeong Jae-kwon at the Seoul Central District Court. 

Yang headed straight to the courtroom on the third floor without answering questions by a throng of reporters. 

The court decision is likely to come late Wednesday or early Thursday. 

The prosecution's request for a warrant to detain Yang's key aide Park Byong-dae will be reviewed by judge Heo Kyeong-ho at the same time. 

Yang and Park are accused of interfering in politically sensitive trials to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for Yang's push to establish a new court of appeals and of drawing up a blacklist of judges critical of his policies.

Yang is the first former head of South Korea's Supreme Court to face presentencing detention.
