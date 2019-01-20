Gov't Unveils Development Plan for Unused State-owned Land

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has announced a plan to develop unused state-owned land across the nation to supply 22-thousand public homes and nursery facilities for start-ups and venture firms.The minister revealed the plan on Wednesday in a meeting to discuss measures to stimulate the economy, saying that the government has selected eleven sites for the project.Under the plan, the government will develop about seven million square meters of idle national land that will be secured after the relocation of public and state firms.Minister Hong said the government will invest 16-point-eight trillion won in the development plan by 2028, which will create production worth 37 trillion won and 205-thousand jobs.The minister also pledged the government's active financial support to sharply increase the country's orders for overseas construction and plants, which came to 32-point-one billion dollars last year.