Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un Make 100 Global Thinkers List of Foreign Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South and North Korea have been named among 100 Leading Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine.The U.S. magazine said earlier this month that President Moon Jae-in’s quiet, backroom work to forge an opening between the West and North Korea was one of the world’s defining diplomatic achievements of 2018.It said despite repeated setbacks and deadlock, Moon relentlessly pushed negotiations forward, helping to guide the peninsula toward a new era of peace.Moon made the list for the second consecutive year. Last year, he was included in the list for his efforts to rebuild public trust and democratic leadership in South Korea.Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also made the list. The magazine said in 2018, Kim, who is believed to be 35, managed to dramatically improve the long-term security of his regime.It added Kim's determined pursuit of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles—in the face of sanctions and diplomatic isolation—won him a long-cherished prize: a personal meeting with a U.S. president.It also said the June summit with Donald Trump in Singapore raised the promise of North Korea’s economic development and cost Kim little in return, but no serious expert believes that Kim will ever give up his nuclear weapons, no matter what he promises.