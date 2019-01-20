KFA Launches Inspection of Sexual Violence in Football Sector

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has launched an investigation into a former coach of a women’s football team on allegations that he sexually assaulted one of the players.
The KFA announced on Wednesday that it set up a special probe team to look into the case surrounding the former coach of the Gyeongju Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power football club.
The KFA will also carry out a full-scale inspection of women’s football teams and their coaches, including teams in elementary, middle, high schools and colleges across the country, in a bid to eradicate sexual violence.
The association also decided to strengthen the level of punishment for perpetrators of sexual assaults. Those found to have committed serious sexual violence crimes will face a lifetime ban from the sports world.