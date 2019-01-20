KFA Launches Inspection of Sexual Violence in Football Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has launched an investigation into a former coach of a women’s football team on allegations that he sexually assaulted one of the players.The KFA announced on Wednesday that it set up a special probe team to look into the case surrounding the former coach of the Gyeongju Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power football club.The KFA will also carry out a full-scale inspection of women’s football teams and their coaches, including teams in elementary, middle, high schools and colleges across the country, in a bid to eradicate sexual violence.The association also decided to strengthen the level of punishment for perpetrators of sexual assaults. Those found to have committed serious sexual violence crimes will face a lifetime ban from the sports world.