Prosecutors Raid Ex-inspector's Home

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the house of a former presidential office inspector over allegations he spread false information to the media and disclosed confidential information obtained during his time at the top office.On Wednesday, law enforcement officials with the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office raided Kim Tae-woo's house located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.Kim is also suspected to have received inappropriate favors in breach of the anti-graft law as well as interfered in a police probe into a bribery case involving an acquaintance of his.It follows a raid on his office at the end of last month.Kim was a prosecution investigator who was dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the top office but was sent back to the prosecutors' office last November for alleged misconduct.Since then, Kim claimed that he illegally surveilled civilians following direct orders from his superior and Anti-corruption Presidential Secretary Park Hyoung-chul.The presidential office denied all allegations and filed a complaint with the prosecution against Kim in mid December.