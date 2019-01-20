'US Demands $1Bln for Seoul's Defense Contribution'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. is reported to have effectively presented a final offer of one billion dollars for South Korea's annual contribution to the upkeep costs for U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to a diplomatic source Wednesday, Washington conveyed its position to Seoul via a diplomatic channel last month that it hopes Seoul will pay up to one-point-two billion dollars and that it can never accept any offer under one billion dollars, or one-point-13 trillion won.The U.S. reportedly delivered the stance saying that the proposal is based on the guideline from the "highest" level, apparently referring to President Donald Trump.Earlier in mid-December, the allies held their tenth round of negotiations for the bilateral Special Measures Agreement, which specifies South Korea's monetary contributions to the non-personnel costs of hosting the U.S. military and has been updated every five years since 1991.In the talks, the U.S. reportedly proposed Seoul will pay one-point-25 billion dollars or one-point-four trillion won, but South Korea is said to have insisted that it cannot accept any offer over one trillion won.The U.S. then reportedly proposed one billion dollars as a final offer and renewing the defense cost sharing agreement every year. South Korea has been pushing for a contract of three or five years.In 2018, South Korea forked out 960 billion won, or 856 million U.S. dollars for the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea.