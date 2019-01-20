Seoul, Gyeonggi, N. Gyeongsang Issue Ultrafine Dust Advisory

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and North Gyeongsang Province all issued ultrafine dust advisories on Wednesday after fine dust particles grew to an alarming level.The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued its advisory at 11 a.m. for all areas in the capital while Gyeonggi issued its advisory for seven of its cities and counties, including Namyangju, Guri, Gwangju, Gapyeong and Yangpyeong.North Gyeongsang Province issued the advisory for 12 of its cities and counties in the western part of the province, including Kimcheon, Andong and Gumi.An ultrafine dust advisory is issued when the average level of particulate matter stays over 75 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.Seoul said the average level of ultrafine dust stood at 78 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 a.m. before surging to 89 micrograms at 11 a.m.Authorities have recommended people who have respiratory disorders stay indoors and advised those who must go outside to wear masks.