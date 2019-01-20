Prime Minister Says Defense Threats Still Exist

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the mood of peace that has been created on the Korean Peninsula doesn’t mean that all defense threats have disappeared or that national defense is no longer necessary.Lee made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting on defense attended by some 240 officials at the Central Government Complex in Seoul.He said the nation is faced with the task of how to transform the current tentative peace on the peninsula into permanent peace.The prime minister said South Korea’s defense is faced with various types of threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks and natural disasters. He said such threats are harder to predict and have the potential to paralyze society’s systems.Participants of Wednesday’s meeting shared the view that though military tensions have eased after the two Koreas adopted a military accord last year and implemented follow-up measures, it would take a solid combined defense readiness to support efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula.