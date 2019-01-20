[AFC Asian Cup 2019] S. Korea Advances to Quarterfinals after 2-1 Victory Over Bahrain

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's bid to capture their first Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup title in 59 years will continue Friday in the quarterfinals against Qatar.Alannah Hill wraps up Team Korea’s 2-1 victory over Bahrain on Tuesday, which earned it the spot in the quarterfinal round.Report:[Nat sound: AFC Asian Cup S. Korea vs. Bahrain (Jan. 22/UAE)]South Korea has defeated Bahrain 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup.During the match at Rashid Stadium in Dubai Tuesday, Korea's forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the opener two minutes before halftime. Lee Yong's low cross was parried by Bahrain's goalie but Hwang pounced on a loose ball to score his first point in the tournament.Just seven minutes later, Bahrain's Mohamed Al Romaihi scored an equalizer in the second half.With 20 minutes remaining, Bahrain's Jamal Rashed’s curling shot was denied by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.[Nat sound: AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal S. Korea vs. Bahrain (Jan. 22/UAE)]Team Korea was taken to extra time but substitute defender Kim Jin-su emerged to clinch the victory. Receiving Lee Yong’s deep cross, he headed the winner 17 minutes into extra time.Son Heung-min and Ji Dong-won celebrated the win by holding up Ki Sung-yueng’s jersey in tribute as Ki had to end his Asian Cup due to a hamstring injury.After the match, defender Kim Jin-su said he only has a short time to celebrate.[Sound bite: Defender Kim Jin-su - S. Korean national team (Korean)]"The match was extended to extra time but I am happy as we won. I am going to celebrate just today and prepare for the quarterfinals."In Friday's quarterfinals, South Korea will face Qatar, which knocked out Iraq after a 1-0 victory in the other round of 16 match on Tuesday.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.