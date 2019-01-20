Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.47%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose ten-point-01 points, or point-47 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-127-point-78.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-08 points, or point-16 percent. It closed the day at 695-point-63.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-three won.