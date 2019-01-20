Japanese Patrol Plane Again Makes Low Flight over S. Korean Warship

The Defense Ministry says a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft has again flown close to a South Korean naval warship.
A ministry official told reporters Wednesday that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is discussing the matter with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The remark comes after a Japanese patrol plane made a threateningly low flight over a South Korean navy vessel in the East Sea on December 20th when the vessel was in the middle of rescuing a stranded North Korean ship.
Japan claims that the South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on the Japanese aircraft during the incident last month.
Seoul has dismissed the claim and has called on Tokyo to apologize for the Japanese maritime patrol aircraft making such a low flight.