Japanese Patrol Plane Again Makes Low Flight over S. Korean Warship

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft has again flown close to a South Korean naval warship.A ministry official told reporters Wednesday that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is discussing the matter with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The remark comes after a Japanese patrol plane made a threateningly low flight over a South Korean navy vessel in the East Sea on December 20th when the vessel was in the middle of rescuing a stranded North Korean ship.Japan claims that the South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on the Japanese aircraft during the incident last month.Seoul has dismissed the claim and has called on Tokyo to apologize for the Japanese maritime patrol aircraft making such a low flight.