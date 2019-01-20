Rep. Sohn Announces Donations, Denies Speculative Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Sohn Hye-won has blamed the media for raising more suspicions against her amid controversy surrounding her alleged real estate speculations.Sohn on Wednesday held a news conference in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, where she is suspected to have bought properties based on information she acquired as a lawmaker.She also argued that while she is doing her best to shed light on the allegations media outlets are only issuing more reports about additional suspicions.In a bid to prove her innocence, Sohn also announced she will donate all artifacts in her personal possession for a museum she had planned to create. She claimed she purchased the properties in question for the museum. The lawmaker said she also plans to donate assets belonging to her husband's cultural foundation.While apologizing to the Korean people for causing controversy, she stressed that her defense lawyers are preparing to take legal action against those whom she said are behind the conspiracy.Sohn denied that she exercised influence over designation of the area as cultural assets and reiterated she has no intention to run for the constituency in next year's general elections. She recently left the ruling Democratic Party amid the swirling allegations.