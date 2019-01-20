Ex-Prosecutor Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior prosecutor was sentenced to two years in jail for disadvantaging a junior prosecutor after she raised sexual abuse allegations against him.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday handed down the two-year prison sentence to Ahn Tae-geun, who was placed under custody right after the ruling.Ahn, who was in charge of the prosecution's personnel matters at the Justice Ministry in August 2015, is accused of abusing his power and unfairly transferring prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun to a position at a local office in Tongyeong because she accused him of sexual abuse.The court said by abusing his authority to cover up his wrongdoings and putting Seo at a disadvantage, Ahn has left the victim with a psychological wound that can't be healed easily.Prosecutors had only charged Ahn for abuse of authority, since the statute of limitations has expired on the sexual misconduct allegations.