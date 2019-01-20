Seoul Court Again Orders Japanese Firm to Pay Forced Labor Damages

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court in South Korea has upheld damage claims by another victim of Japan’s wartime forced labor.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday ruled on a civil case brought against the Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation by 88-year-old Lee Chun-myeon.In the suit filed in May of 2015 seeking compensation for forced labor, the court ordered the Japanese firm to pay the plaintiff 100 million won in damages along with extra damages for delay. The lower court instructed the company to pay Lee 100 million won in a 2017 ruling.The appellate court rejected the firm’s claim that the 1965 normalization treaty between South Korea and Japan disallows individuals from seeking compensation for grievances stemming from Japan’s colonial occupation of Korea.In a separate lawsuit last week, the Seoul appellate court ordered the same Japanese firm to pay damages to 27 surviving victims of forced labor and to families of those who have died.The rulings follow two Supreme Court decisions last year in favor of dozens of Korean forced labor victims against Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.