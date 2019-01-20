N. Korean Denuclearization Negotiator Heading Home

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean negotiator who participated in working-level talks with the United States for a second bilateral summit is en route back to Pyongyang after wrapping up closed-door talks in Sweden.North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday morning on an Air China flight that departed from Stockholm.Ignoring reporters, Choe headed directly to downtown Beijing, where she will reportedly stay for a night before boarding an Air Koryo flight bound for Pyongyang on Thursday.Choe and U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun wrapped up three days of working-level negotiations in Sweden on Monday.