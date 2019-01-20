Presidential Officials Instructed to Reduce Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min has instructed officials at the top office to reduce the number and amount of reports to President Moon Jae-in, citing the president’s already busy schedules.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Noh gave the order, saying Moon needs to secure more time to plan and manage national affairs as well as for rest.Noh also cited the president’s need to strengthen communication with leaders in various fields and inspect fields more frequently.The presidential chief of staff, however, stressed that presidential reports by Cabinet members should be increased.