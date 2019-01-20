Tokyo Stresses Communication with Seoul in Dispute over Low-Altitude Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has emphasized the importance of communication with South Korea after Seoul revealed Japanese military planes have continuously threatened South Korean warships with low-altitude flights.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday that he received a report about the incident, but did not know its details. He said it is important for the defense authorities of the two countries to continue communication.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft made a flight in front of South Korean destroyer Daejoyeong near Ieodo, a submerged reef south of Jeju Island, at around 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday.It said similar incidents also took place on Tuesday and last Friday.Seoul and Tokyo have been at odds after Japan’s P-1 military aircraft made a low-altitude flight toward South Korean destroyer Gwanggaeto on December 20th while the vessel was in the middle of rescuing a North Korean ship drifting in the East Sea.