Gov't Agencies Obliged to Persuade Necessity of Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to accelerate regulatory reform by obligating government agencies to push deregulation.At a meeting at the government complex on Wednesday, focused on measures to revitalize the economy, representatives of related government ministries also discussed regulatory sandboxes and other deregulation plans.One of the plans is to shift the burden of responsibility from companies or individuals to respective government agencies whenever there is a call for easing regulations. Currently, those calling for deregulation must prove why such a move is needed.To move forward with the plan, the government will install a committee attended by experts in the private sector in each ministry.