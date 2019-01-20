Seoul Summons Japanese Attache to Protest Low-Altitude Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has summoned a Japanese military attaché to lodge a formal complaint over Japan’s continuous and provocative low-altitude flights by Japanese military planes.The ministry said the attaché, Toru Nagashima, was called in around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to face strong protest over the incidents, including one that occurred earlier in the day.The Japanese official refused to answer questions from reporters.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3 aircraft made the flight in front of South Korean destroyer Daejoyeong near Ieodo, a submerged reef south of Jeju Island, at around 2:03 p.m.