Kim Jong-un Expresses Satisfaction over Pre-Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly expressed satisfaction over the results of recent talks between a delegation from Pyongyang and U.S. officials on the second summit between him and President Donald Trump.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that Kim had a meeting with the delegation that returned from a visit to Washington.In the meeting, Kim reportedly received a personal letter sent from Trump through his top aide Kim Yong-chol and expressed great satisfaction.The report said Kim spoke highly of Trump for his "unusual determination and will" to settle issues confronting the two countries in their upcoming second summit set for the end of February.Kim reportedly said his country will believe in the positive mindset of President Trump, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the U.S., advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by North Korea and the United States.The North Korean leader then ordered working-level preparations for the second summit.