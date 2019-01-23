Ruling Camp Discusses Measures to Eradicate Sexual Violence in Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party discussed measures to eradicate sexual violence and irregularities in the country's sports community on Thursday.In the opening remarks of the meeting, Rep. An Min-suk, chief of the parliamentary committee on culture, sports and tourism, called for a parliamentary hearing on sexual abuse cases in sports.The lawmaker said parliament should hold a hearing to shed light on the snowballing allegations against a powerful professor at the Korea National Sport University and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae stressed the need to overhaul the nation's education system focusing on elite sports and the closed culture of the sports community.Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan and Gender Equality and Family Minister Jin Sun-mee also agreed on the need for fundamental reform measures to eliminate sexual violence in sports.The elite sports world has recently been rocked by a series of sexual assault accusations, including from Olympic champion speed skater Shim Suk-hee and judoka Shin Yu-yong who both claim they were repeatedly raped by their former coaches.