Ministry Reaffirms Ex-Pres. Chun Can't be Buried at National Cemetery

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs has reaffirmed that former President Chun Doo-hwan cannot be buried at the National Cemetery after his death.The ministry revealed the position on Thursday in response to an inquiry by Rep. Chun Jung-bae of the minor Party for Democracy and Peace.It said those convicted for crimes specified in Clause 1 of Article 79 of the law on patriots and men of national merit cannot be buried in the national cemetery.The now 87-year-old Chun received a life sentence for treason and rebellion, which are specified in the clause. He was later pardoned.