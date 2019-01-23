Supreme Court Chief Apologizes After Yang's Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su has apologized to the South Korean people following the arrest of his predecessor Yang Sung-tae over massive power abuse allegations.Kim told reporters on Thursday that he couldn't find the right words to express his determination to overcome the current situation or offer consolation to the public.Kim also called on the members of the judiciary to faithfully carry out their duties since that would be the only way to resolve the current difficulties and to fulfill people's expectations.Earlier Thursday, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was arrested on charges that he abused his authority to influence trials as a political tool to lobby the previous Park Geun-hye government.Yang became the first former or sitting head of the nation's judiciary to ever be put behind bars.