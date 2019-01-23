Sweden Seeks to Host Gathering Attended by Members of 6-Party Talks

Photo : KBS News

Sweden is seeking to host a meeting for the members of the stalled six-way nuclear talks this spring.Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter quoted sources on Wednesday as saying such gathering is being planned in the wake of a recent international conference in Stockholm that saw the participation of top diplomats of the two Koreas and the U.S.The paper said some of the six countries, which include the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia, have already responded positively to the proposed gathering.The Swedish Foreign Ministry and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute held an international conference on the outskirts of Stockholm from last Saturday to Monday.The meeting was attended by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.