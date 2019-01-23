S. Korea, China Agree to Expand Cooperation in Tackling Fine Dust

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and China have agreed to expand cooperation in tackling air pollution, including jointly setting up an early warning system related to fine dust.According to South Korea's foreign and environment ministries Thursday, the agreements came during a series of working-level meetings between the two sides in Seoul this week.Seoul and Beijing agreed to exchange information on air quality and relevant forecast technology for the early warning system, which officials expect will increase the accuracy of fine dust forecasts and enable warnings two to three days in advance.The two sides will include two additional regions in their joint research project launched in May 2017 to determine the characteristics, causes and travel routes of air pollutants in northern China.Officials also agreed to consult with Tokyo to publish a joint research report on air pollutants during the trilateral talks of environment ministers in Japan later this year. The three had agreed to publish a report last year, but they failed to do so because of Chinese opposition.China is regarded as a source of the growing fine dust problem in South Korea, especially in winter and spring, given the direction of seasonal winds.