S. Korean Icebreaker Rescues Chinese Research Group Stranded in Antarctica

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean icebreaker Araon has rescued a group of Chinese researchers who were stranded on an island in Antarctica.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced Thursday that the Araon rescued 24 Chinese researchers who were exploring Inexpressible Island as part of efforts to set up a Chinese base there. The group became stranded on the island after a Chinese icebreaker that was supposed to pick them up had to turn back after suffering a collision with an iceberg.The ministry said that the Chinese group’s rescue was urgent given that daily necessities at a temporary building set up at the construction site of the Chinese base would have lasted only until early next month.The ministry said the Araon, which was conducting research in the nearby Ross Sea, came to the rescue at the Chinese government’s request.The Araon will carry the Chinese group to New Zealand’s Lyttelton Port by February fourth.