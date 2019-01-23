Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.81%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 17-point-25 points, or point-81 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-145-point-03.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-78 points, or one-point-26 percent. It closed the day at 704-point-41.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-six won.