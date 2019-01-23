51 Establishments to Voluntarily Reduce Fine Dust Emissions

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 50 business establishments in the country have agreed to voluntarily reduce fine dust emissions when the government issues emergency measures to reduce fine dust.The Environment Ministry said Thursday that it will sign an agreement to this effect on Friday with 29 companies and 51 of their establishments.The 29 include five coal power plants, four oil refineries, nine petrochemical firms, two steelmakers and nine cement manufacturers.This list of firms account for 17 percent of the over 336-thousand tons of fine dust produced in South Korea annually.Under the agreement, the business establishments will implement industry-specific fine dust reduction measures when the government issues emergency steps against air pollution.