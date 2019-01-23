Gov't: Tamiflu Delivery Ready Once Koreas Pick a Date

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday the provision of the Tamiflu flu medicine to North Korea can proceed after the two Koreas hold talks next week and decide on a date.Regarding a delay in the delivery of the antiviral medication, a ministry official told reporters a related issue has been resolved between South Korea and the U.S.The delivery is expected to take place as early as next week.During working group talks on North Korea issues held last month, Seoul and Washington reached consensus on the Tamiflu provision to North Korea. But separately, the U.S. is known to have wanted an additional review on whether the trucks that will transport the medicine from South to North Korea could be a violation of global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.Seoul's Foreign Ministry official has explained the Tamiflu delivery does not require the UN Security Council's approval for an exemption of sanctions.The antiviral drug was expected to be sent to the North this week.