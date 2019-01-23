Moon Calls For Efforts to Develop New Science Technologies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for all-out efforts to develop new science technologies, adding the oncoming Fourth Industrial Revolution will offer the South Korean economy an opportunity to start being in the lead.At an event hosted by the city government in Daejeon on Thursday, Moon said South Korea stands at the same starting line as the rest of the world in a race toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution.He added the nation doesn't need to chase or imitate others, since what South Koreans imagine and build can become the global standard.The president said the government will support fostering of data, network and artificial intelligence technologies, vowing to expand the local data market to be worth about 30 trillion won by 2023.The government will double the number of advanced education centers dedicated to artificial intelligence to six by 2022 and expand funding for research and development in the basic sciences to two-point-five trillion won by 2022.The event was the fifth in Moon's tour of regions around the nation aimed at boosting the economy.