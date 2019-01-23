Survey Shows Smartphone Most Essential Media for S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that South Koreans regard the smartphone as the most important mass media.The Korea Communications Commission on Thursday disclosed the result of a survey conducted on more than seven-thousand people aged 13 or older from around four-thousand households across the country last year.Around 57 percent of the respondents said the smartphone is the most essential media in their everyday lives with the portion saying so jumping by seven percent in case of contingency.By age, the smartphone was the most important media for younger populations aged less than 50 while those in their 50s said television is their most important media, although many of them said they would turn to smartphones in case of disasters and other emergencies.Still, in terms of time used, TV still led the way with 167 minutes a day on average, followed by smartphones at 96 minutes and radio at 14 minutes.The portion of smartphone users in the country’s population jumped from 87-point-one percent in 2017 to 89-point-four percent last year.