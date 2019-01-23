Moon Stresses Importance of Failures in Nat'l Research Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged national engineers to learn from their failures and take on more challenging projects.During a visit to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in Daejeon on Thursday, Moon said he is not proud of the 99-point-five percent success rate of research projects by state-funded institutes, noting it likely means they are only working on projects that can succeed.He said repeated failures are needed because breakthroughs can only be made through them. He said failing may bring progress slowly in the short term, but when stacked up, it will eventually enhance the level of the country’s technologies.President Moon said he will also try to turn South Korea into a society where failure is tolerated.